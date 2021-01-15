Short Interest in Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Rises By 41.3%

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 213,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,020.0 days.

Tryg A/S stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in the Nordic region. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

