Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Decreases By 75.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

