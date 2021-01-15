SiaCashCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $36,482.32 (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $36,482.32 and approximately $190.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00429526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.10 or 0.04137687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Token Profile

SCC is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,128,602,024 tokens. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.