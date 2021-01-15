Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIEGY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

