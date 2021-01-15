Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

