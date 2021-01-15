SIG plc (SHI.L)’s (SHI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 45 ($0.59).

Get SIG plc (SHI.L) alerts:

SIG plc (SHI.L) stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 33.02 ($0.43). 3,171,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,914. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.95 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £390.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.21.

About SIG plc (SHI.L)

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG plc (SHI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.