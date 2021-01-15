Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Up 8.2%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.81. 979,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 874,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

