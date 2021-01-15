Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,690,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,217. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

