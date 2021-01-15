Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.08 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 1,035,417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after buying an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 75.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

