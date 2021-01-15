Signature Wealth Management Group Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 2.4% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 59.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,107. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

