Signature Wealth Management Group Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,709,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

