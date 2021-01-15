Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Signet’s shares have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. Sturdy digital operations are favoring the company’s performance. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, e-commerce sales skyrocketed 71.4% year on year. Investments to drive OmniChannel capabilities and virtual selling are aiding traffic growth. Additionally, the company’s third-quarter performance gained from the Path-to-Brilliance initiative coupled with pent-up demand from the preceding quarter as well as marketing and promotional efforts to boost early holiday demand. Going ahead, the company is concerned regarding dismal retail store traffic trends, stemming from the coronavirus pandemic-led social distancing norms, capacity constraints and store closures. In fact, management expects the pandemic to adversely impact same-store sales in December.”

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIG. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE SIG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.