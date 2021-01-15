Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $45.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SIG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

