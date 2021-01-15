Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PHPPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Signify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

PHPPY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.09. 4,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. Signify has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $25.19.

About Signify

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

