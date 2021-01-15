Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan will gain on strong demand for vital products like food, beverage, consumer health and personal care products amid the pandemic. However, lower demand for products not intended for stay-at-home use and weakness in certain beauty products will weigh on results. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on cutting costs will boost margins. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.92 and $2.97 in 2020. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year increase of 36%. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately. The acquisition of the dispensing business of the Albéa Group is a strategic fit for the closures segment and expected to lead to operational cost synergies of $20 million on an annual run rate basis. However, elevation in debt following the buyout remains a woe.”

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Silgan from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silgan by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $739,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.