Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust demand for its solid state drive (SSD) controllers. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales, is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Further, new design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, from NAND makers, bode well. Recently, the company announced upbeat preliminary results for Q4. Fourth-quarter revenues are likely to reflect gains from recovery in sales of eMMC and UFS controllers and continued momentum in SSD controller sales. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

SIMO stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $1,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 563.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,809,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

