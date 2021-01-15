Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 41.5% in December

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.58. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

