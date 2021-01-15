Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

