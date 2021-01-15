Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,044,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,322,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock has a market cap of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 633.61% and a negative return on equity of 50.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.