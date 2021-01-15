Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,027.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sixt alerts:

OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $122.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.