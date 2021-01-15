Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

SKLZ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 103,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,508. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

