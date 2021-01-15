SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $51.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 17.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SkyWest by 168.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SkyWest by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

