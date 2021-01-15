Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Lifted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

