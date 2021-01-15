SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $3.64 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.6396 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -413.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.