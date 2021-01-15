SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,303,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. SLANG Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

