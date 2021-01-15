SLM’s (SLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in SLM by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SLM by 65.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

