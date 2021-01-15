SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 649204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.76.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

