Smartlands Network Price Hits $1.02 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $873,281.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

SLT is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network.

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars.

