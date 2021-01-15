Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 980,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,664,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,196,743 shares of company stock worth $83,135,514.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

