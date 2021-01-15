Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

