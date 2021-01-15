Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

STWRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

STWRY opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

