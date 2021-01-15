SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in December

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,952,000 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the December 15th total of 20,189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,840.0 days.

SOHO China stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. SOHO China has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Get SOHO China alerts:

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.