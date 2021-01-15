SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE SWI opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 169.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

