Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 845,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,251. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $391.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

