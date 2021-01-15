Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,298. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.13.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

