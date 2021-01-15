Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of SONO opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $599,640.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,414,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

