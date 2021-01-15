Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $817.08

Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $817.08 and traded as low as $785.00. Sopheon plc (SPE.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 2,560 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 789.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 817.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and innovation planning.

