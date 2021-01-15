Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SOS opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Sosandar Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.54 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.98 ($0.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

