Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 477,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,338,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

