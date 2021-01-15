Sowa Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 865,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,049,000 after purchasing an additional 218,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 381,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

