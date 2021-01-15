Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $712,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.

USMV traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $67.22. 18,217,175 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81.

