Sowa Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $89.84. 5,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,744. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25.

