Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,698 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 291,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

