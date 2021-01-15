Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,868,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 63,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.14.

