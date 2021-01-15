Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $349.80 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.91.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.