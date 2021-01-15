Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 625.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $353.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.91. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

