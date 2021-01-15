Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $446,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $43.16.

