Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,862 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,889,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.