Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $39.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

