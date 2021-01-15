Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 892 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

